2 people facing charges, passenger spotted 'hanging out' window and holding alcohol bottle on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa: OPP

A Cornwall resident is facing impaired driving charges after being caught driving with an open bottle and two cups filled with alcohol on Highway 417 in Ottawa Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received multiple calls shortly before 5:30 p.m. reporting a possible impaired driver travelling westbound on the highway near Carling Avenue.

"The passenger was also observed 'hanging out' of the window and holding a bottle of alcohol," the OPP said on X.

When officers stopped the driver, they saw an open bottle of alcohol, with two filled cups.

The 21-year-old driver is facing charges of operation while impaired, driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available and "Young Driver – B.A.C Above Zero." The driver is also facing a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The passenger is facing charges under the Liquor License Act and for not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The driver is set to appear in court on Oct. 10.