OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 people charged in weekend double stabbing

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa police say two people have been charged in connection with a double stabbing on the weekend.

    Police were called to the 1400-block of Heatherington Road, east of Albion Road, at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for a stabbing. Two people were found with stab wounds.

    Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    Two suspects, 40 and 46 years old, were charged.

    Ottawa police did not release their names or charges in an email to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News