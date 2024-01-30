2 people charged in weekend double stabbing

Ottawa police say two people have been charged in connection with a double stabbing on the weekend.

Police were called to the 1400-block of Heatherington Road, east of Albion Road, at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for a stabbing. Two people were found with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two suspects, 40 and 46 years old, were charged.

Ottawa police did not release their names or charges in an email to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington.