2 men taken to hospital after crash in Kanata
Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 20s were taken to hospital after a crash in Kanata Sunday afternoon.
It happened at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Hazeldean and Castlefrank roads.
Lanark County paramedics transported a 23-year-old man to hospital in serious but stable condition and Ottawa paramedics brought a 25-year-old man with minor injuries to hospital.
A section of Hazeldean Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened, Ottawa police said.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Late summer heatwave hits Ottawa for the long weekend
