    • 2 men charged after breaking into business in Trenton, Ont.

    Two men are facing charges in connection to a reported break-in at a business in Trenton, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Quinte West OPP says police were called on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at around 4 p.m. for a shoplifting incident at a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton.

    Though the two suspects had fled the scene after being confronted by staff and before the arrival of police, the OPP says officers were able to find them thanks to the descriptions provided by staff of the suspects and the car they were driving.

    Bogdan Dobranici, 39, and Mihaiflorin Mielu, 42, have been charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of an identity document - four counts and possession of a credit card - four counts.

    Dobranici has also been charged with dangerous operations.

    The two suspects were held in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Tuesday.

     

