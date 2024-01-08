OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 loaded handguns, stolen car recovered during routine traffic stop: OPS

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)

    Two loaded handguns and a stolen car have been recovered in Orleans during a routine traffic stop, says Ottawa Police Service.

    The city’s police say they were conducting a traffic stop Sunday afternoon when a 57-year-old man was stopped.

    They say they searched the car after determining it was stolen. That’s when they found the two loaded handguns.

    The suspect has been charged with possession of stolen property and firearms offences.

