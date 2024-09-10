2 employees assaulted at shelter in Kingston, Ont.

One person is facing charges after two staff members were assaulted at a shelter in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston Police Service says officers responded to a "panic alarm activation" at a shelter in the area of Montreal Street and Joseph Street on Saturday.

"At approximately 10:05 p.m. the accused attended the intake area of a local shelter attempting to gain access to the shelter. The accused was advised by shelter staff that they would not be admitted into the shelter for the night," police said in a statement.

"The accused became upset with the staff member and began screaming in frustration. The accused then exited the shelter where they confronted a different staff member who happened to be outside at the time."

Police say after a brief exchange, a staff member was hit in the face by the suspect.

"A second staff member who attempted to intervene was also assaulted by the accused," police said. "Staff were able to activate the shelter’s panic alarm prompting police to respond."

The two staff members were treated for injuries.

A 36-year-old individual of no fixed address is facing two counts of assault and two counts of breach of probation.