2-4 cm of snow in the forecast for Ottawa on the first full day of spring

    The first full day of spring will include 2 to 4 cm of snow in Ottawa.

    Residents woke up to a light dusting of snow on the grass and vehicles Wednesday morning, and more snow is in the forecast through the day.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to the day, with flurries at times heavy beginning this afternoon. High 2 C.

    Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Environment Canada says light snow will begin near midnight. Low -7 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -14.

    Snow ending Thursday morning then clearing. High -3 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High -5 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High 1 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -5 C.

