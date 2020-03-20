OTTAWA -- About 2,200 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus at the city’s assessment centre at Brewer Arena, according to a top CHEO doctor.

Dr. Ken Farion, who’s part of the team at the assessment centre, said 2,800 patients have passed through the centre in the last seven days.

Of those, 2,200 people have been swabbed to test for COVID-19.

“Many of those results are yet to be processed,” Dr. Farion told CTV Morning Live. “The lab is doing everything they can to process these samples as quickly as they can.

“Very soon, we’re going to start seeing the results of that, and that’s going to give us a true picture of what is actually happening in the community.”

The assessment centre opened last Friday and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health says not everyone requires a test for COVID-19. They’re asking people to come to the assessment centre if they have a new or worsening cough and/or fever and if, in the last 14 days, they’ve travelled outside of Canada or been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials are working on opening more assessment centres across the city. The former D. Aubrey Moodie school in Bells Corners is one location being considered.

On Thursday, Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said there could be as many as 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in the community.