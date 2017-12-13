

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





More than 2,000 students have received a tuition refund from Algonquin College following the five-week strike by college faculty.

Algonquin says the students decided to drop out of their programs since the strike ended in November.

President Cheryl Jensen says 25 per cent of the 2,063 students who withdrew have indicated an interest in returning to classes for the Winter semester. Jensen says the college is “now focused on ensuring students complete their term and year successfully.”

Across Ontario, more than 25,000 students asked for, and received, a tuition rebate from the colleges.

More than 12,000 faculty members at colleges across Ontario went on strike October 16 to back demands for a new contract. The strike ended on November 20th after the Ontario Government passed back to work legislation.