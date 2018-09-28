

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Gatineau says, to date, 1900 people have registered as tornado victims in the week since six tornadoes touched down in the National Capital Region.

136 people spent Thursday night in local hotels, while another 36 slept at the Père Arthur Guertin community centre.

The City of Gatineau says the community has been generous but they cannot accept donations of anything more than non-perishable foods or personal hygiene products.

Gatineau tornado victims who have not yet registered at the victims centre can do so by calling 1-800-863-6582.

The City of Gatineau says residents can also drop off donations at the former Sears location on the ground floor of Galeries de Hull until 8 p.m. (320 boulevard. Saint-Joseph, Hull sector). Again, only personal hygiene and non-perishable goods will be accepted.

Donations of materials that can be distributed directly to the victims should be addressed to the Salvation Army at 1-438-888-9715 or through retablissement@armeedusalut.ca.

Residents wishing to help the tornado victims can make a cash donation through the Red Cross at www.gatineau.ca/croix-rouge.

Businesses wishing to offer their services are asked to contact the Service des approvisionnements de la Ville de Gatineau at 819-243-2315.

For victims looking to pick up donations, they will be distributed from noon to 8 p.m. until Friday at the former Sears location on the ground floor of Galeries de Hull (320 boulevard Saint-Joseph, Hull sector).

Special STO shuttles will be available to take tornado victims to and from the distribution location. They will depart from the centre communautaire Père-Arthur-Guertin, at 16 rue Bériault.