OTTAWA -- A 19-year-old driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 67 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on Highway 416.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped the G2 driver on Highway 416 in North Grenville going 167 kilometres an hour.

The speed limit on the highway south of Ottawa is 100 km/h.

Police say the G2 driver now has a seven-day licence suspension and their vehicle is impounded for a week.