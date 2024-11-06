19-year-old dies in Gatineau single-motorcycle crash

Gatineau police are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a single-motorcycle crash overnight.

Police say the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Allumettières Boulevard, between Wilfrid-Lavigne Boulevard and Samuel-Edey Street, in the Aylmer sector.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial reports, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police say.

The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident.

The man's identity will not be released.

Eastbound Allumetières Boulevard is closed to traffic between Wilfrid-Lavigne Boulevard and Samuel-Edey Street until further notice. Businesses in the area remain open.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.