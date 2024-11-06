OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 19-year-old dies in Gatineau single-motorcycle crash

    A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo) A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo)
    Share

    Gatineau police are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a single-motorcycle crash overnight.

    Police say the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Allumettières Boulevard, between Wilfrid-Lavigne Boulevard and Samuel-Edey Street, in the Aylmer sector.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to initial reports, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police say.

    The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident.

    The man's identity will not be released.

    Eastbound Allumetières Boulevard is closed to traffic between Wilfrid-Lavigne Boulevard and Samuel-Edey Street until further notice. Businesses in the area remain open.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News