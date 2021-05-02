LA PECHE, QUE. -- Police in western Quebec say a 19-year-old has died following a collision in La Pêche, north of Ottawa.

In a release, MRC des Collines police say the 19-year-old was riding a motocross bike when he was involved in a crash with the driver of an SUV on Lac Sinclair Road at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Wakefield, Que., where he was pronounced dead.

Lac Sinclair Road was closed for several hours as police reconstructed the scene.

Police are not identifying victim, out of respect for his family.