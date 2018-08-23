

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 19-year-old Ottawa man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 416.

Police were first called to the scene in the northbound lanes of the 416 near Roger Stevens at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a southbound vehicle crossed the median and hit a northbound vehicle head-on. A second northbound vehicle then struck the first.

The 19-year-old driver the southbound car, who Paramedics initially said was 30, was killed. His identity is being withheld pending notificiation of next-of-kin.

The driver of the northbound vehicle that struck head-on was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, OPP say. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

Initial reports also said three people were hurt, but police say the only other injury was to the driver of the first northbound car.

The 416 was shut down overnight for the investigation, but had fully reopened by 6:00 a.m. Friday.