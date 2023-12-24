19-year-old charged following single-car crash in Kanata

Ottawa police say a 19-year-old is facing charges following a single-car crash in Kanata on Saturday.

According to a news release, police officers spotted two vehicles speeding together on March Road at around 4 a.m. Police tried to stop the rearmost vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. The driver of the second vehicle also didn't stop.

One of the drivers later crashed on March Road near Campeau Drive. Three people were later found a short distance away.

One person, Lynn Similien, 19, is charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police, obstructing police, and failing to comply with a release order.