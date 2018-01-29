

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police have a 19-year-old man in custody after threats were made to staff at an east end high school. Several staff members at Garneau High school on Carrière Street in Orléans received emails threatening them about someone coming to the school with a weapon.

The threatening emails were sent to about 30 staff members in the middle of the night.

Within hours, someone was arrested and the decision made to keep the school closed just in case.

It's a lot quieter at Garneau than you'd expect a bustling high school to be on a busy Monday morning. But only staff are here today, after an unusual and frightening incident in the middle of the night.

“Overnight, a few members of the staff at Garneau received threatening emails from a person who said he or she was going to come to the school with weapon,” explained Jason Dupuis, the superintendent of Conseil des Écoles Catholiques du Centre-Est.

That was between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. One of the teachers immediately called police. The decision was made to cancel the school buses and close the school for the day. By 7 a.m., police had arrested a 19-year-old man, conducted a sweep of the school and a search of his home and determined there was no longer a threat.

“We don't know why this threat was made at all,” says Dupuis, “It was all handed to the Ottawa Police and they are investigating.”

Police aren't saying whether the young man is or had been a student at the school. He hasn't yet been charged.

“There was a mention of a shooting at the school,”says Cst. Chuck Benoit with the Ottawa Police,“no specific threat to a target. It was very general but it was still a threat that needed to be investigated.”

This is the second incident at an Ottawa high school in a few months. In October, students at Glebe Collegiate went into lockdown, after a bullet and then a gun were found on school property.

Threats like these are uncommon but still unnerving.

“You hear it in the news all the time,” says a man walking by Garneau high school today, “and in that sense, it is not surprising but I sure wasn't expecting it to happen around here.”

“I guess that is pretty scary,” adds another young man who attends a different high school, “I don't know why he'd want to do that but good for the police for getting him I guess.”

Classes resume tomorrow at Garneau. The principal plans to talk to each of the classes about what happened and the board is offering support to any students who may be worried about it.