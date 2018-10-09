19-year-old arrested after fatal crash in Barrhaven construction site
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 7:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 7:26AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 19-year-old man faces charges after a 17-year-old died Thanksgiving Monday. Police say they were called to the site on Freshwater Way at around 8:40 p.m and say the collision involved a machine at the construction site. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol was involved.
Police continue to investigate and interview witnesses.