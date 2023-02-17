19 cm of snow slows down the commute at start of Family Day weekend

Ottawa residents are spending the start of the Family Day weekend digging out after a storm delivered a fresh blanket of snow to the capital.

The storm slowed down the commute across the city on Friday morning as snowplows worked to clear the snow off roads and sidewalks. An OC Transpo articulated bus was spotted struggling to drive up Wellington Street near Parliament Hill.

The forecast initially called for 5 to 10 cm of snow, but a total of 19 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa airport by 3 p.m. Friday. Environment Canada says 14 cm of snow fell at the Gatineau Airport.

The city of Ottawa says a winter weather parking ban will not be issued on Friday or Saturday.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory, but the advisory was lifted Friday morning.

Skies will clear by this evening and the overnight low will be -16 C. With the wind chill it will feel like -12 degrees.

It will be a warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 in the morning and more like -6 in the afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday evening.

On Sunday – cloudy skies and a high of 3 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for clouds with a chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3 C.