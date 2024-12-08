19 cm of snow falls on Ottawa during overnight storm

Roads are slushy in Ottawa after a snowstorm brought heavy snow to the capital overnight Saturday.

Ottawa has received 19 centimetres of snow since Saturday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster calls for a high of 3 C today, which will feel like minus 7 this morning. Mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also in the forecast for today.

Tonight, a low of -8 C and few clouds are expected.

The weather agency warns on its website about icy and slippery roads with freezing rain in the forecast starting Monday and continuing through Tuesday .

“Freezing rain may cause surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” Environment Canada says on its website.

Monday will see a high of -5 C with periods of snow. A low of -1 C and periods of snow are expected for the night.

On Tuesday, a high of 5 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are expected.

The weather agency issued a winter travel advisory Saturday, as a local amount of 10-15 cm of snow was expected. The advisory was lifted on Sunday morning.