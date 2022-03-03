19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital

A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital has closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Ottawa paramedics. Police say five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics also assessed other people at the scene who weren't taken to hospital.

All lanes of the eastbound highway are closed. Police say they will remain closed until the scene is cleaned up.