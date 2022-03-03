19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital
A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital has closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Ottawa paramedics. Police say five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics also assessed other people at the scene who weren't taken to hospital.
All lanes of the eastbound highway are closed. Police say they will remain closed until the scene is cleaned up.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa businesses are helping to support Ukraine
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
LIVE | Canada announces trade action against Russia, new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners and says they will be subjected to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, one for those coming temporarily and one for those looking to stay.
Live updates: U.K. satellite firm nixes launches with Russia
The British satellite company OneWeb says it is cancelling all launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.
'I'll do whatever I can': Canadian in Ukraine driving refugees out of the country
A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, instead choosing to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack and underestimated the fallout they would receive.
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Plane carrying Russian nationals grounded in N.W.T., says infrastructure minister
The Northwest Territories' infrastructure minister says a plane carrying Russian nationals on its way to the High Arctic was grounded Tuesday in Yellowknife.
New U.S. Justice Department 'KleptoCapture' unit targets Russian oligarchs' yachts and other assets
The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it is launching a special unit to help enforce sanctions against Russian government officials and oligarchs, targeting their yachts, jets, real estate and other assets.
Atlantic
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Toronto
-
Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders
A few weeks ago, dangerous thoughts raced through Kevin Doherty's mind. The district chief with Toronto Fire was off work after getting his hip replaced and pain reverberated through his body.
-
GTA home prices up 28 per cent from last year as supply remains hampered: TRREB
There was no relief for Greater Toronto Area homebuyers last month as the average home price crept up nearly 28 per cent when compared with last year as a lack of supply continued to hamper the market.
-
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
Montreal
-
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
An SQ spokesperson confirmed the boy's mother is the ex-spouse of Nicolas Audet, a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in St-Isidore sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
-
Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10
The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: U.K. satellite firm nixes launches with Russia
The British satellite company OneWeb says it is cancelling all launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
London
-
$400,000 in stolen property recovered by Lambton OPP
Provincial police have recovered almost $400,000 worth of stolen property in Lambton County.
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
London Ukrainian Centre updates donation requests to send overseas
The London Ukrainian Centre continues to collect donations for relief efforts for those living in Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Winnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
Kitchener
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
-
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
Calgary
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
Saskatoon
-
'Bomb exploded my house': Ukrainian U of S student starts fundraiser to bring family to Canada
A wrestling scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan brought Bohdan Titorenko to Canada from Ukraine four months ago. His parents and siblings stayed behind.
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
-
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account.
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices soar past $1.50/L amid conflict in Ukraine
Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Vancouver
-
Man who didn't accept job offer before it was rescinded won't be compensated 4 weeks' pay: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man won't be compensated wages for a job that he never worked, a local tribunal ruled.
-
'It's not just about Russia and Ukraine. It's about freedom': Vancouver woman aims to educate on Ukraine invasion
To Vancouver's Michelle Petrusevich, the scenes of fire and devastation look like something out of a Hollywood war movie. In reality, they are the images sent to her by family in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is intensifying.
-
B.C.'s tourism industry wants rapid antigen testing for travellers eliminated
B.C.’s tourism industry welcomed Canada's move away from the requirement for a costly and slower PCR tests, but said it’s not enough.
Regina
-
Sask. gas prices expected to continue rising, experts say
Experts predict the cost of gasoline in Saskatchewan is about to rise, as war in the Ukraine and a tight global supply places pressure on the market in Canada and worldwide.
-
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
-
Heavy snow expected in southern Sask. to end the work week
Heavy snowfall is the story as we head towards the weekend. The weather maker here is a system and associated inverted trough in the U.S. which is bringing lots of moisture and the potential for heavy snow.