

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for an 18-year-old man, wanted in connection with gun charges.

Police say a gun was seized at a home Friday morning, but a suspect was not found.

A warrant has since been issued for 18-year-old Alexandre Cadet.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Cadet is described as a man with light brown skin, a medium build, standing about 5'7" (1.7m) tall and weighing between 140-150 lbs (64-68 kg).

Despite the gun seizure, police are warning Cadet should still be considered armed and dangerous and advise you not to approach, but call 911 if you see him.