18-year-old sought on gun charges
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 5:44PM EST
Ottawa Police are looking for an 18-year-old man, wanted in connection with gun charges.
Police say a gun was seized at a home Friday morning, but a suspect was not found.
A warrant has since been issued for 18-year-old Alexandre Cadet.
He is wanted on the following charges:
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
Cadet is described as a man with light brown skin, a medium build, standing about 5'7" (1.7m) tall and weighing between 140-150 lbs (64-68 kg).
Despite the gun seizure, police are warning Cadet should still be considered armed and dangerous and advise you not to approach, but call 911 if you see him.