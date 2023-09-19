Ottawa

    • 18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting

    Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.

    Shots were fired in the area of Ramsey Crescent and Dumaurier Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. It was one of three shootings in the span of less than 12 hours that police were investigating, which included a second shooting on Ramsey Crescent and one in Findlay Creek.

    The suspect in the 9:30 a.m. shooting was found at a nearby home Monday afternoon and arrested without incident, police said in a news release.

    The suspect is facing several firearms charges and failing to comply with previously imposed Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) conditions.

    Police said that as a result of the YCJA charges, the suspect's name is not being released, despite being 18.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News