17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot, Lake, Ont.

A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On May 9, police were called to a serious crash on Burke Settlement Road after a car rolled over, leaving the road and striking a tree.

There were six people in the car. OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said, at the time, a 16-year-old died at the scene and the rest were injured and transported to hospitals in the region, including one who was airlifted to CHEO in Ottawa.

Burke Settlement Road, which is a gravel road, was closed after the incident to allow for a detailed investigation. The vehicle was described only as a "passenger car."

The teen, who cannot named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on Oct. 8.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond