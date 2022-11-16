17-year-old facing $1,000 fine for speeding in Chelsea, Que.

A 17-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing nearly $1,000 in fines for speeding in western Quebec.

Quebec provincial police say an officer observed a driver travelling 165 km/h on Highway 5 in Chelsea, Que. on Tuesday afternoon.

The speed limit is 100 km/h.

The driver received a ticket worth $958 in fines and 14 demerit points for speeding.

Police say the driver's licence was suspended for seven days.