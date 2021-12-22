Ottawa police have charged a 17-year-old with mischief and uttering threats following an investigation into threats made against local schools this month.

Police earlier said they had identified and dealt with six other young people between the ages of 12 and 16, giving warnings or sending them to court diversionary programs.

Police had publicly identified a threat made against Gloucester High School earlier this month and increased their presence in the days that followed. There was also a reported threat at West Carleton High School.

In a press release Wednesday, police said the 17-year-old was charged in connection with threats made against an east end school, which was not identified.

"We ask Ottawa residents, parents and guardians, teachers and students to report suspicious activity/threats to a local school, including those seen in social media posts, by calling 613-236-1222," police said in the release.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.