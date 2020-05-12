OTTAWA -- Russell County OPP say three people have been charged with excessive speeding on three separate occasions in mid-April and early May.

According to a press release from Ontario Provincial Police, they include a 17-year-old from Limoges, a 25-year-old man from North York, and a 24-year-old woman from Ottawa.

The first incident involved a driver going 132 km/h on Route 300 in Russell Township at around 11:30 a.m. on April 15. The speed limit in the area is 80 km/h.

The next reported incident was on May 4, at around 1:30 p.m. A driver was clocked at 165 km/h on a stretch of Highway 417 eastbound near the Casselman exit, where the posted limit is 110 km/h.

Finally, on May 8, on the 417 westbound near Casselman, a driver was recorded going 160 km/h at around 10:30 a.m.

In each case, the driver's vehicle was impounded for seven days and their license was suspended for seven days.

Police forces across Ontario have reported an increase in stunt driving cases, as drivers take advantage of empty roads while many people work from home or are laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police warn, in addition to legal consequences, excessive speeding increases the risk of seriously harming or killing yourself or someone else in a crash.