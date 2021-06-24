OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

The 17 new cases were reported the same day Ontario announced Ottawa and Ontario will move into Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan on June 30, two days earlier than scheduled.

Across Ontario, there are 296 new cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 732 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 22.

A total of 2,937 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.