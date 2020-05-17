OTTAWA -- Seventeen more residents in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update. No new deaths were reported in the Sunday update.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 11, there have been 1,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 194 deaths.

There are currently 47 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,379 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More details to come.