16-year-old G2 driver stopped speeding 65 km/h over speed limit on Ottawa road, police say

A 16-year-old G2 driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 65 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

The Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police spent the Thanksgiving weekend targeting speeding and aggressive driving on roads across the national capital region.

Ottawa police say a 16-year-old was observed going 145 km/h in a construction zone along Hwy. 174 on Monday. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"Not the best way to wrap-up the long weekend," police said on X.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension, the vehicle impounded for 14 days and a court date.

The OPP says officers in Grenville County stopped a driver going 54 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416 on Monday.

"This driver was found speeding at 164 km/h in the 110 km/h zone – Hwy. 416… passing a fully marked police car," the OPP said on X.

"Driver now has a suspended licence and vehicle has been impounded for 14 days. Turns out the driver did not have a valid licence to begin with."

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving and driving without a valid licence.

On Sunday night, the OPP stopped a driver going 155 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road.

"The driver was also unlicenced and suspended both under the Highway Traffic Act and Criminal Code," the OPP said on X. "The driver, who had a previous conviction for impaired driving, had their vehicle impounded for 90 days."

Police say the driver is also facing charges of stunt driving, operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension and driving a motor vehicle – no licence.