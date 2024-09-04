16-year-old critically injured in Constance Bay off-road vehicle crash

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses of an off-road crash that led to a teenager being critically injured in the city's west end last weekend.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Baillie Avenue in Constance Bay involving a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV).

A 16-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, police say.

Investigators are searching for anyone with doorbell, dash camera or video surveillance footage of the 200 block of Baillie Avenue or that observed a UTV driving around Constance Bay between 10 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Fatal Collisions Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2345.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.