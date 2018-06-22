16-year-old boy injured in south-end shooting
This comes just one day after police say a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Ledbury Park area.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 12:06PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating the second shooting in as many days in the south end.
In this case, police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Forestglade Cres., near the intersection of Hunt Club and Hawthorne, at around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy was found with minor injuries.
There is no word of any suspects or arrests at this time.
This comes just one day after police said a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Ledbury Park area.