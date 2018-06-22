

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating the second shooting in as many days in the south end.

In this case, police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Forestglade Cres., near the intersection of Hunt Club and Hawthorne, at around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy was found with minor injuries.

There is no word of any suspects or arrests at this time.

This comes just one day after police said a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Ledbury Park area.