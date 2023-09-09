CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 things to do in Ottawa in September.

CityFolk Festival

The CityFolk Festival runs Sept. 13 to 17 at Lansdowne Park.

Here is a look at the lineup

Sept. 13: Busty and the Bass, Nobro and Iggy Pop

Sept. 14: Arkells, The Tallest Man on Earth, Gov't Mule, Redfox

Sept. 15: Bush, Fortunate Ones, Headstones, Villages, Sven Gali

Sept. 16: Kaleo, Allison Russell, David Kushner, Mikhail Laxton

Sept. 17: Hozier, X Ambassadors, A CityFolk Salute to Ray Charles and Julian Taylor

For tickets and information, visit cityfolkfestival.com.

AERO GATINEAU-OTTAWA

The Snowbirds, A CF-18 Hornet, the Skyhawks and more will take to the sky over Ottawa-Gatineau for the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa Airport.

The region's only air show runs Sept. 15 to 17 at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport in Gatineau.

The theme this year is "Legends of the Sky," with a performance by Randy W. Ball's MiG-17 jet and Kyle Fowler's Long EZ aerobatic aircraft.

For more information, visit https://aerogatineauottawa.com/.

Canada Army Run

Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Ottawa on Sept. 17 for the Canada Army Run.

The event features a 5K, 10K and a half marathon through the streets of Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://armyrun.ca/.

Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show is Sept. 15 and 16 at the EY Centre.

The show features a diverse range of options, opportunities, services and products tailored to your needs, helping you discover new ways to enjoy your life and enhance your lifestyle.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/.

Richmond Fair

The 178th Richmond Fair runs Sept. 14 to 18.

It's a weekend of fun and entertainment for the whole family, including the parade, the midway, an outdoor entertainment tent and more.

For more information, visit richmondfair.ca.

Carp Fair

The Carp Fair, known as the Best Little Fair in Canada, runs Sept. 21 to 24.

Don't miss the midway, a live animal petting farm, antiques, a demolition derby, live entertainment and more.

For more information, visit https://carpfair.ca/carp-fair-schedule/.

Metcalfe Fair

The 167th edition of the Metcalfe Fair runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Checkout the midway, agricultural hall, family pavilion, shows and more.

For more information, visit https://metcalfefair.com/schedule-of-events/.

Pumpkin Days at Saunders Farm

Celebrate fall with Pumpkin Days at Saunders Farm.

The pumpkin season features several outdoor attractions, including wagon rides, live shows, mild haunts, hedge mazes and more.

Pumpkin Days kick off on Sept. 23.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/fall-pumpkin-days/.

FrightFest also kicks off on Sept. 23.

Concerts at Canadian Tire Centre

Here is a look at events at Canadian Tire Centre in September.

Sept. 15 – The Chicks

Sept. 21 – Morgan Wallen

Sept. 23 – Andre Rieu

For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/events/.

TD Place

Don't miss these events at the Arena at TD Place in September.

Sept. 21 – Chris D'Elia: Don't Push Me Tour

Sept. 23 – Jim Jefferies: Give 'Em What They Want Tour

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre hosts the following events in September and October.

Sept. 14 – NAC Orchestra presents Schumann's Cello Concerto

Sept. 15 – Great Lake Swimmers

Sept. 20 – NAC Orchestra presents Ehnes & Brahm's Violin Concerto

Sept. 20-30 – NAC English Theatre presents The Queen in Me

Sept. 21 – NAC Orchestra presents Ehnes, Altstaedt & Kanneh-Mason

Sept. 24 - Eddie Izzard

For a full list of events, visit nac-cna.ca.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have two games at TD Place this month.

Sept. 22 – Saskatchewan Roughriders at 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Montreal Alouettes at 4 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa has two games at TD Place in September before the Canadian Premier League playoffs begin.

Sept. 13 – Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific at 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Atletico Ottawa vs. Valour FC at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators kick off a new NHL season this fall. Here is a look at the Senators home dates in September and October.

Pre-season

Sept. 24 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sept. 29 vs. the Winnipeg Jets

Oct. 7 vs. the Montreal Canadiens

Regular season

Oct. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Oct. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Oct. 18 vs. Washington Capitals

Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Oct. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.

The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's kick off the new Ontario Hockey League season on Sept. 29. Here is a look at the 67's home games at TD Place Arena over the next two months.

Sept. 29 vs. Peterborough at 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Sudbury at 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs Peterborough at 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Sault Ste. Marie at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.