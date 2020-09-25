OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are reminding motorists that impaired driving, by alcohol or drugs, remains illegal, after 16 people were charged with impaired driving in the past week.

In a statement, Ottawa Police say road safety continues to be a priority.

"We want to remind all road users to slow down, be aware of your surroundings, and respect all traffic signals and right of ways. Do your part in keeping our roads safe," said police on Friday.

Since the beginning of September, 53 people have been charged with impaired driving offences, while 10 drivers have had their driving privileges suspended for having alcohol in their body but not yet above the legal limit.

In the past week, police have charged 16 people with impaired driving.

"Many of those were arrested following 911 calls by the public, who observed driving behaviour that concerned them," said Ottawa Police.

"This is a reminder that impaired driving, by alcohol or drugs, remains illegal and endangers the lives of all road users. Make planning your ride home part of your plans."

Police say if you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.