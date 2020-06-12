OTTAWA -- Sixteen motorists were caught with a cellphone in their hand while driving in Hull on Friday morning.

Gatineau Police conducted a blitz at the corner of Boulevard des Allumettieres and Rue Demontigny.

Police say in just one hour, officers issued 16 tickets for holding a handheld device while driving at the intersection.

In Quebec, the penalty for using a cellphone or another portable electronic device while driving is a fine of $300 to $600 for the first offence and five demerit points. A repeat offender stopped a second time within a two-year period faces an immediate licence suspension of three days.