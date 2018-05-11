15-year-old boy charged with child pornography possession
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 11:51AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing child pornography charges.
Police say they were tipped off to alleged uploads of child pornography last October.
After serving the internet service provider with a production order, police were able to track the IP address to a home in Ottawa.
The boy, who can't be named, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography.
He's set to appear in court Friday.