

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing child pornography charges.

Police say they were tipped off to alleged uploads of child pornography last October.

After serving the internet service provider with a production order, police were able to track the IP address to a home in Ottawa.

The boy, who can't be named, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography.

He's set to appear in court Friday.