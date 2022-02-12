Icy conditions are getting the blame for a 15-vehicle pileup on Highway 50 in Buckingham, Que. on Saturday that injured seven people.

The Gatineau Fire Service says emergency responders were first called to a stretch of the highway near the Lépine Avenue exit at around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters assessed several people at the scene. In total, seven people were injured, two of which were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Above-average temperatures plunged quickly Saturday morning to well below freezing. A flash freeze warning was in effect for much of the region. The temperature in the area dropped from about 2 C to minus 6 C between 9 and 10 a.m., according to readings from the Gatineau Airport.

Quebec provincial police closed a section of the highway for the investigation. A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said lanes reopened at around 1 p.m.