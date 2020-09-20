OTTAWA -- Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Sunday, the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in 10 days.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily epidemiology update Sunday afternoon, along with no new deaths. Ontario's Ministry of Health had reported 14 new cases in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,619 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 274 deaths.

The 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday was the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since 12 new cases were reported on Sept. 10.

Ottawa Public Health had reported more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 five of the last seven days. There were 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

COVID-19 around the region

Here is a look at the new COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario on Sunday.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported three new cases

The Renfrew Country and District Health Unit reported two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported one new case

Active cases of COVID-19

There are currently 485 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since early May.

Ottawa Public Health reports 2,860 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 79 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

Ottawa Public Health has said the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

There are currently two people being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19 related illnesses, including two in the Intensive Care Unit.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (168 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (293 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (674 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (491 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (454 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (449 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (336 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (239 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (302 cases total)

90+ years: Three new cases (213 cases total)

Institutional outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health reported two new institutional outbreaks on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa to 25.

The new outbreak is located at Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier child care. One staff member has tested positive. The other outbreak was declared at Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school, which is now closed for at least two weeks.

The COVID-19 outbreak at New Edinburgh Square Chartwell has been declared over.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre Educative Renne Tasse City View Centre Cumberland Hub Daycare Fairfield Manor Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garderie Tunney's Daycare Garry J. Armstrong The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus Global Childcare Services – Trillium Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier child care (NEW) Hillel Lodge La Coccinelle – Arc En Ciel Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school (NEW) Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark Portobello Manor Riverview Development Services St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home WeeWatch West – Home Child Care West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.