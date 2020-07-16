OTTAWA -- One day before Ottawa moves into Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily update on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,182 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

No new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa for 20 consecutive days.

On Friday, Ottawa moves into Stage 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan. That means restaurants can resume dine-in eating, and movie theatres, gyms and other venues are allowed to open.

There are currently three people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Active cases in Ottawa

There are currently 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since mid-June.

A total of 84.6 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,846 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health has declared two COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes over. There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and other facilities.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre is over. Public health says three residents and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19. One resident died due to COVID-19.

The outbreak is also over at Amica Westboro Park Retirement Home. One staff member had tested positive.

There's still active COVID-19 outbreaks at Bairn Croft Residential Services and Extendicare Medex long-term care home.