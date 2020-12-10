OTTAWA -- Fifteen more residents in the Kingston area have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. On Wednesday, 17 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the area.

There are now 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston.

The health unit says three of the cases are related to COVID-19 outbreaks, while six cases involve close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

...(2) Female, 60s, under invest. (HCW). Male, 20s, close contact. Female, 10 to 19, close contact. Female 70s, under invest. Female, under 10, under invest.

7 cases have resolved

75 active cases. #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/nL1aJSRESL — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 10, 2020

On Wednesday, the health unit warned partygoers at gatherings in Kingston's university district may have been exposed to COVID-19.

At least two people who recently tested for COVID-19 attended several parties last weekend.

The health unit said anyone who attended house parties in the area on Dec. 4 and 5 are required to self-isolate and to get tested if symptoms occur.