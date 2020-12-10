Advertisement
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Thursday
In total, there are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 13 in Nova Scotia, three in Newfoundland and Labrador, and none on Prince Edward Island.
OTTAWA -- Fifteen more residents in the Kingston area have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. On Wednesday, 17 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the area.
There are now 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston.
The health unit says three of the cases are related to COVID-19 outbreaks, while six cases involve close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the health unit warned partygoers at gatherings in Kingston's university district may have been exposed to COVID-19.
At least two people who recently tested for COVID-19 attended several parties last weekend.
The health unit said anyone who attended house parties in the area on Dec. 4 and 5 are required to self-isolate and to get tested if symptoms occur.