OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers issued one ticket and 143 verbal warnings during the first four weeks of Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw.

Council approved the new temporary bylaw making face masks mandatory in all indoor public places on July 15 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued a charge on July 20 to the Manara Café on Hunt Club Road for failing to post the required signage at every public entrance. The fine was $490.

Under Ottawa's temporary mandatory face mask bylaw, face masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces, including restaurants, stores, places of worship, sports facilities, community venues, hotel lobbies and the public areas of City of Ottawa and health facilities.

The bylaw also requires operators of spaces to inform patrons of the new mask requirement verbally and with proper signs at all public entrances and in common areas of indoor spaces.

The mandatory mask bylaw for enclosed public spaces includes a fine ranging between $200 and $400 for violating the rules.

Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw will remain in effect until Council's next meeting on Aug. 26, when it could be extended.