OTTAWA -- Fourteen motorists have lost their wheels for one week after being stopped for speeding in Renfrew County this month.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers have issued 14 tickets for stunt driving on roads across Renfrew County through the month of April.

A charge of stunt driving is issued when a vehicle is stopped for travelling more than 50 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit. A charge of stunt driving comes with an automatic seven day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for seven days.

In a statement, the OPP says “the locations of the offences have been various locations throughout the detachment area and on our provincial highways.”

“The speeds of these drivers varied with some speeds in excess of 190 kilometres an hour.”

On Saturday, the OPP tweeted a vehicle was stopped for travelling 154 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 near Arnprior.