OTTAWA -- Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health released no details about the cases in its Tuesday afternoon teleconference with reporters.

There have now been 144 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the capital since the first positive case was announced three weeks ago.

Three deaths in Ottawa have been linked to COVID-19, including two deaths at the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughny told reporters that 20 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now in hospital, with six people in the Intensive Care Unit.

Eleven cases of COVID-19 have been resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 30 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are linked to travel, while 11 per cent of cases have no recent travel history or links to a confirmed case.

