OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police will be setting up RIDE checkpoints across the capital this weekend to make sure it's a safe Thanksgiving long weekend.

Fourteen people were charged with impaired driving in Ottawa through the first six days of October. Another two people received licence suspensions for warning-range violations.

"You don’t have to be completely inebriated to be a danger behind the wheel," said Sgt. Troy Froats, Impaired Countermeasures with the Traffic Services Unit. "Driving while being buzzed by drugs or alcohol can lead to devastating consequences."

Police will also be on the lookout for speeding, stunt and aggressive driving on Ottawa roads this weekend, as well as safety on the sidewalks.