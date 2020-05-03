OTTAWA -- Fourteen more deaths in Ottawa have been linked to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported the 14 new deaths in its daily epidemiology update on Sunday.

There has been 92 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the COVID-19 outbreak began in mid-March.

There are also 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,483 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says more than half of the Ottawa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The report shows 830 of the 1,483 who tested positive for novel coronavirus have recovered and the cases are considered resolved.