OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at drive-thru Santa Claus parades and Christmas lights displays for families to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.

Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans

Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans is planning a "static display with a drive-thru concept" this year."

On Saturday, Dec. 5, you can drive-thru the OC Transpo Park & Ride at Place d'Orleans to see the static parade. It will include an Ottawa Fire Service Ladder Truck holding up an LED Christmas Tree and Santa on his float.

Cash and toy donations will be collected for the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain.

The Santa's Parade of Lights – COVID-19 edition will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drive-thru Santa Parade in Kanata

Organizers of the Santa's Parade of Lights are planning a drive-thru parade in Kanata on Dec. 12.

More details are expected to be announced shortly.

The Magic of Christmas in Clarence-Rockland

The City of Clarence-Rockland is hosting a "drive-thru" style Christmas Parade of Lights this year.

The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the Clarence-Rockland Arena parking lot, located at 8710 County Road 17 in Rockland.

Residents will follow the route and admire the various floats from the safety of their vehicle.

Gananoque Santa Claus Parade

The "stand still" Santa Claus parade in Ganaoque will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Motorists can head east on King Street to drive past the parked floats.

For more information, visit the Gananoque website.

Trees of Hope

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier Trees of Hope for CHEO has been re-imagined this year to adhere to social distancing regulations.

If you are an overnight guest or are dining at the hotel, you can see the trees in person.

A virtual tour will be available on the treesofhope.ca website starting Dec. 1.

Lights at Lansdowne

Lights at Lansdowne will light up the area in and around Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne is free for all to enjoy.

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Take a drive through Wesley Clover Parks Campground to add some lights to your holidays.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Take a trip down the pathway of lights in Canada's capital region.

The thousands of dazzling holiday lights will brighten Confederation Boulevard every evening from Nov. 30 to January 7.

The lights will be illuminated from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

Celebrate a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm this holiday season.

During the day, enjoy mazes, play structures, wagon rides, patios and a Christmas Artisan Market. Session times are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

At night, enjoy the Holiday Light & Sound Drive-Through Show. It's a two kilometre drive through the 180-year-old family farm and magical forest. Tickets are $25 a vehicle online and $36 at the gate.

For ticket information, visit saundersfarm.com

Christmas Village at Stanley's Farm

Enjoy the spirit of the Christmas holidays at Stanley's Farm.

The visit includes a tractor-drawn sleight ride to the Christmas Villages, where you can explore the village, play games, see the animals in the barn and meet Santa Claus.

The fully outdoors activity is one hour long.

Bookings at the Christmas Village are for up to six persons. The cost is $120.

Vintage Village of Lights: Drive-through edition

Share in the holiday cheer with your household at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

This year, the Vintage Village of Lights is a drive-through experience, allowing you to pass through a 1920s and 30s village illuminated by over 30,000 lights.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#programs-and-special-events

For tickets, visit https://apps102.ottawa.ca/Start/start.asp

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village

It's billed as Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Tickets are $14 each. No walk-in tickets are available at admission.

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details on tickets.

Festival of Lights in Perth

The Festival of Lights continues until Jan. 3 in Perth.

There will be a continuous viewing of the decorared Christmas trees from outside of the Crystal Palace. There will be no fireworks or interior viewing of the trees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/explore-perth/festival-of-lights.aspx#

North Dundas Display of Lights

In Winchester, just 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa, a drive through parade of light on Dec. 4 and 5 at no cost to families will be held at the Rideau Auctions lot off Hwy 31 (Bank St.)

You can find out more on the event's Facebook page or at https://northdundasparadeoflights.ca/