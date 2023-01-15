13 festivals, events and concerts to check out in Ottawa this winter

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at festivals, events and concerts happening in Ottawa this winter.

Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show

The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show takes over the EY Centre Jan. 19 to 22.

Shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations.

Speakers include Bryan Baeumler, professional organizer Kathy McEwan and Anita Murray of All Things Home.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com/.

Greely Winter Carnival

Celebrate of 50 years of fabulous winter celebrations in Greely during the Greely Winter Carnival Jan. 26 to 29.

Events include Board Game Night, Kids Glow Dance, sleigh rides, skating and fireside social.

For more information, visit greelycommunity.ca

Winterlude

Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau this winter after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual winter festival runs from Feb. 3 to 20 with a full lineup of activities, including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.

The opening weekend of the 45th Winterlude will include the show Minsoshkite in the Great Hall of the Canadian Museum of History, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival on the Rideau Canal Skateway and the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship on Sparks Street.

Activities in Ottawa and Gatineau during the three-weekend festival include:

The Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park

Interactive light features, ice sculptures and performance art zones on Sparks Street.

The ByWard Market will host sleigh rides, food experiences, interactive art installations and other features that will transform the public space

Activities will be held at the Canadian Museum of History and the National Arts Centre

Skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.

Ottawa Winter Jazz Fest

Enjoy the sounds of jazz in Ottawa during the first weekend of February.

The Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival runs Feb. 3 and 4 at several venues.

The lineup includes Sarah Neufeld, OKAN, Fraser Hollins and the Phoenix, and Felicity Williams/Purdy.

For tickets and information, visit ottawajazzfestival.com.

Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival hits the Rideau Canal Skateway Feb. 3 and 4.

Boats are equipped with skate-like blades and participants propel themselves along the 100-meter racecourse using spiked ice-picks.

For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/63670/beavertails-ottawa-ice-dragon-boat-festival-2023

Ottawa Valley Farm Show

The Ottawa Vallley Farm Show is March 14 to 16 at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmshow.com/

International Film Festival of Ottawa

The best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema will be showcased in March during the International Film Festival of Ottawa.

The festival runs from March 8 to 19.

For more information, visit https://www.iffo.ca/.

Ottawa Home and Garden Show

Get inspiration for your next home project or garden in March at the Ottawa Home and Garden Show.

The show runs from March 23 to 36 at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawahomeshow.com/.

World Men's Curling Championship

The world's best men's curlers will be in Ottawa in April for the World Men's Curling Championship.

Canada takes on the best in the world at TD Place from April 1 to 9.

For tickets, visit curling.ca.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators quest for the NHL playoffs continues all winter.

Games at Canadian Tire Centre include

Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets – Jan. 21

Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens – Jan. 28

Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers – Feb. 11

Senators vs. Calgary Flames – Feb. 13

Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche – March 16

Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – March 18

For the full schedule, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's quest for the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup continues all winter.

Key games at TD Place include

67's vs London Knights on Jan. 27

67's vs. Gatineau Olympiques on Feb. 9

67's vs. North Bay – Feb. 20 (Family Day)

67's vs. Windsor Spitfires – Feb. 24

67's vs Mississauga Steelheads on March 10

67's vs Oshawa Generals on March 15

For the full schedule and tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

National Arts Centre

Here is a look at some of the events at the National Arts Centre

The Sheepdogs with Boy Golden – Jan. 28

NAC Popular Music and Variety – Classic Albums Live: The Battles – Abbey Road – Jan. 29

Alex Cuba – Feb. 4

NAC Orchestra – Atwood, Heggie, and Brahms – Feb. 9-10

Big Bang Festival – Feb. 18 and 19

The PepTides – Feb. 19

Disney's Aladdin – March 21 to 26

Canadian Tire Centre