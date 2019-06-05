

Michael Nellis, Newstalk 580 CFRA





13 people are displaced from their Alymer apartments Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into it.

Gatineau Fire are saying a building on rue Belmont suffered damage to its exterior as a result of a "false maneuver" by a motorist.

No one was injured, but the Red Cross is on scene providing assistance.

An engineer has been called in to assess the damage and make sure the building is safe for residents to return home.

The vehicle is still inside the building at this time, and won't be removed until after the engineers approve it.