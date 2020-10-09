OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the third straight day with more than 100 cases in the capital.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reported a record 939 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 336 new cases in Toronto and 150 in Peel region.

Ontario is reporting 939 cases of #COVID19 as over 44,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 336 new cases in Toronto, 150 in Peel and 126 in Ottawa. There are 724 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 9, 2020

In Ottawa, the 126 new cases of COVID-19 is the third highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. A record 183 new cases were reported on Thursday. There were 117 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

