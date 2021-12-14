Ontario health officials are reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province’s positivity rate continues to climb.

The 120 new cases follows the 129 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Monday, a seven-month high.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 1,429 new infections and a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent, the highest level recorded since May 18.

The Ontario Science Table says the number of cases of the new Omicron variant is doubling every three days and already accounts for nearly one-third of new cases in the province.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 385 people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19, 300 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 162 people in ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 131 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,918 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 3,815 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 37 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION