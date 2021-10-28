KINGSTON, ONT. -- More cemeteries in eastern Ontario have been hit with vandalism this week, this time in Kingston, Ont.

More than 120 headstones have been sprayed with black spray paint at two cemeteries.

Approximately 40 vandalized headstones were discovered at Cataraqui Cemetery on Purdys Mill Road, while the rest were vandalized at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, which sits next door.

Craig Boals, the general manager, says that people walking through early Thursday morning noticed the damage.

"I’m sickened by it. I have no words to describe such a senseless act," says Boals. "There’s no rhyme or reason to it. It’s just out and out malicious vandalism."

This comes after 150 graves were sprayed with red spray paint and damaged at four cemeteries in Trenton, Ont.

Boals says Kingston Police have been contacted; however, police officials could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon. It’s not yet confirmed if the two incidents are connected.